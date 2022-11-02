THE I-S-M …

Communism. Community.

They both come from the same root word: commune. To commune with someone is to “feel in close spiritual contact with”them. That’s the actual definition. A commune (emphasis on the com) is a place where everyone lives together and shares in duties and responsibilities, as well as profits and gains…equally.

Both words kinda mean the same thing. Or, at least, they’re both attempting the same thing. But there are profound differences…

Everybody has a little inner communist inside them, somewhere. If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “we need the community to come together on this. And if they won’t, then we need to create laws that will force them to,” then, congratulations…you’ve found your inner communist.

Now, obviously, there are things we do have to force society to come together on: murder, rape, theft, fraud, assault, etc. And, in a way, we all have varying degrees of inner communists inside of us.

But for the most part, everybody knows (or should know) by now, that pure communism doesn’t work. Anywhere. And it never has. Because you can’t force community. It has to happen naturally and willingly. Once it’s forced, it gets dark, ugly, complicated and chaotic.

The thing that keeps me hanging on and loving America (or, at least, the idea of America), is that it has been the purest experiment in human freedom, in human history. And guess what? It works.

Does it have flaws? Oh my lord, yes. Does it create horrific by-products? Without question. Can it be a vehicle for unimaginable corruption? If you don’t know how much, you’re not paying attention.

But it’s also a better option than any other option humans have ever attempted. And so, it’s worth continuing the experiment. But there are schools of thought that suggest otherwise.

There are those who believe – OPENLY believe – that some speech or some freedoms or some forms of expression or some personal rights should be repressed or reigned in or bridled in some way.

And those people are really good targets for those who have embraced their inner communists and believe it’s not a bad thing after all.

Historically, those forces use what they call “useful idiots” (literally THEIR words – not mine) to get their message spread and their power consolidated. And they use all sorts of psychological weapons to keep everyone fighting each other, while the power expands.

One of the things they have used for decades, is the idea of protected class; race/gender/sexual orientation/etc.

My wife had an exchange with a gay man, recently. They were simply talking about Chick Fil A. Nothing more. As innocuous as it gets. But he suddenly went into a tirade about how that company hated him and wished he didn’t exist and how insidious it was that he actually liked their chicken.

My wife sort of talked him down and diffused the vitriol. And they had a reasonable conversation. She listened and understood where he was coming from on certain things. However, ten minutes later, he came walking through the same area, making fun of some Asian people he’d just encountered, talking in a caricature Chinese accent and LITERALLY pulling his eyes tight, to mimic facial features.

At that point, he’d poked the wrong mama bear. See, our daughter is Asian. And that type of thing is not acceptable in our house. At. All.

My 16-year-old, white, straight, son, wouldn’t even THINK about doing such a thing. It wouldn’t cross his mind.

But when pressed, the man talked about how he was gay, so he couldn’t be racist or sexist, because of power structures, blah, blah, blah.

That is the lie collectivists have talked the world into. The lie that everything is based on which group you belong to and how you line up in some sort of ven diagram of victimhood. It keeps people separated and thinking that they have some moral authority over others. And it allows them to be used.

It’s how we go from individualism to collectivism. If your individual prejudices are protected by some historic injustice, then you can allow them to flourish and grow without consequence. And prejudice is a great political tool to use against others. Especially, if you are convinced yours is okay…or even justified.

And that will keep you voting for the power that you believe is on your side.

I’ve often said, there are really only two variants in political thought: statism and libertarianism.

You either believe the state (the collective) is the answer or you believe the individual is the answer. I’ve never made any bones about my belief in the individual. It gets confusing to some…

See, at heart, I’m a liberal.

I’m an artist. I’m a free spirit. I love to see people expressing themselves without restraint. I love to hear people talking without restraint. I love to see what genius ideas people can come up with…without restraint.

And you’d think that would make me a Democrat. But Democrats seem to always be the ones wanting to corral every little thing into the structure of government. And that just kills all the life in it.

As a famous (VERY famous. Trust me – you’d know ALL his songs) songwriter friend of mine once said to me, “Of course I’m a liberal. But, dear God, I’d never vote for one!”

I found that to be a profound statement.

The truth is, if you’re still “voting blue, no matter who,” I get where your heart is. But you’re like a Members Only jacket or a flip phone. It’s kinda over.

The only reason we’ve even had Democrat presidents, in the last 42 years, is because of the Bushes and Covid. Most people between the coasts, know that it doesn’t really work in day-to-day life.

One week from today, the United States will have a different makeup in the house and senate. The predictors all say that Republicans are about to come roaring in like a stampede. And some big things will change. Hopefully, for the better. Maybe for the worse.

But let me offer a word of caution:

First of all, Republicans aren’t going to solve all your problems. They don’t do that. Nobody does. There are going to be patriots and scoundrels among them. There will be true believers and impostors. There will be those who are corrupt and those who are dumb enough to allow someone to frame them for being corrupt.

The problem with humans is that they are all so…well…human.

But make no mistake, the current true divide in political thought is inside the Republican party. And it basically boils down to the same thing it always boiled down to: statism or libertarianism.

How much power will the government attempt to take? That has always been the question. And it always will be the question.

Democrats answered that question long ago. To me, that takes them out of the running. They should just call themselves the Whig party and disband.

But the same little inner communist whispers in everybody’s ear, no matter what letter is by their name. The only way to stay on track, is to remember: Communism. Community.

Both want the same thing. The i-t-y keeps it voluntary. The i-s-m makes it law.

The more law you make…the more power you take…

the closer you get to the i-s-m.

R

