WHOS, IN ONES AND TWOS …

They say there are a trillion planets out there. Maybe more.

It basically makes the Earth Whoville. And we – the humans – are the Whos.

And when you think about our little spot in the Universe in those terms, the tininess of it starts making you ask the big questions: what is up with us? Why are we here? How did we arrive? Are we just carbon-based life forms who are born, eat, breed and die? Are we simply part of the food chain? Is there a bigger purpose to it all?

In short, what is the meaning of life?

When contemplating that most unanswerable of questions, people begin to break down into a couple of groups.

One group sees us as animals with a brain stem; a highly functioning virus that must be tightly contained and heavily regulated.

That group believes they understand the greater good. And they are perfectly at home making the rules for the rest of the Whos.

That’s group 1.

There is another group, however. This group sees the human race as something divine; something special. This group tends to lean toward the spiritual. They very often couch it in stodgy or goofy religion. But I personally think that’s only because they don’t know where else to put the sense of wonder. They believe in the specialness of Whos.

That’s group 2.

If you see the human race as something predictable, manageable and inconvenient, you will have no trouble with someone reigning it in every chance they get. Because you see the potential.

If you see the human race as something sacred, magical and unstoppable, you will want it to be as free as it can possibly be. Because you see the potential.

If you think our recent election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was just about two old, white guys, running against each other for an office, or about “a return to civility” or about Twitter rants or “unifying the country” (I don’t even know what that means – this country has never been unified), or American racism, or Black lives mattering or the great mask debate, I fear you’re not really even in the game.

This election – in fact, Donald Trump’s entire presidency – has been about these two clashing concepts. And make no mistake – these two concepts have been clashing for centuries.

People often mistakenly believe it’s the “conservatives” who are in the first group of Whos. They are categorized as the stuffy, uptight religious zealots who want to shut down dancing in the town and pray the gay out of people. They’re always seen as being the establishment standing against the minority. They’re “the man.” At least, that’s how they’re portrayed in all the movies. And some of that is based in truth.

But the groups of Whos don’t breakdown that simplistically.

Group 2 of the Who’s are more nuanced than that. And so is group 1.

The actual way it breaks down is this: statists vs. libertarians.

The statist often believes with all his or her heart, that they are in group 2. They support the arts. They support individual expression. They are all about love and respect for their fellow man. And they don’t like to see people being mean. They look at a guy like Donald Trump, with all his confidence and combativeness and brash statements, and see all that is wrong with the world.

After all, they are in group 2…or so they think.

But then they are certain that more regulation on people could help rid us of the bad stuff. Maybe if the right governmental program was installed, a lot of people could be helped. In fact, maybe if government just ran everything, life would be better.

Those precious little true-believing hearts are unwittingly used by the real group 1…over and over and over again, all throughout history.

The real group 2 believes in the individual. They believe in economic freedom and freedom of thought…even if it’s ugly. They recognize when they’re being controlled by someone else and refuse to allow it. They very often look like conspiracy theorists and nut cases.

They are the equivalent of the abused spouse who knows she (or he) is being lied to and/or gaslighted, and fights back.

The nice people who think they are in group 2, (but being used by group 1) would never fight back. Because they wouldn’t want to offend the abuser – especially if the abuser is of a different race or something.

Real group 2 Whos don’t give a shit about race. They know it’s all a disguise and a stupid way to organize people.

In the constant tug-of-war on this planet, over which group of Whos we fall in, the big question has always been this: which group of Whos is actually right?

Is freedom the answer? Or is a command and control government of experts the answer?

Which answer works?

This question is at the heart of any political debate. It’s at the heart of any Facebook argument. It’s at the heart of how we organize our lives. It was at the vortex of Ronald Reagan saying “tear down this wall.”

By 2019, the America that Donald Trump had engineered was proving that freedom actually does work.

There were more jobs than people available to do them. That meant wages were going up and the worker had the power to negotiate. All created by the free market.

It was being proven, in ways I’ve personally never seen, that a free economy could work for everyone and become the greatest economy in American history – which means world history.

If you’re in group 1, that’s a problem. It means you might be wrong. It means your entire idea of societal structure might be wrong. It means you may be wasting your life on a lie. And that cannot to be true. Not for a Who.

The Trump economy was like a cornerback who had intercepted a pass and had nothing but open field to the end zone. And that touchdown would’ve meant game over; freedom works, self-governance works. Lower taxes (Yes, even lower CORPORATE TAXES) work.

No one playing the actual game could stop it. The only thing that could trip up the kid headed to the house, was maybe someone from the sidelines sticking out their foot, to trip him up. And that feels an awful lot like what happened.

A virus that puts us all at risk of dying, just by being around each other, would certainly illuminate which group the Whos would fall into, with their very lives on the line. So …

Group 1s charted a course then came out in force.

They burned parts of cities and stormed private gates, they tore down some statues and locked down some states.

They messed up the place and couched it in race, then suppressed the news reported by 2s.

But how far will the 1s go? How in the world is a Who supposed to know?

I’ll be interested to see, over the next few years, if group 2 moves closer to group 1 or if group 1 moves closer to group 2. And that is where the philosophical battle lines are drawn right now.

We Whos are all on some part of the group 1/group 2 spectrum. There is a lot of middle ground – at least in The United States there has been.

But this past year has made me feel like …

Group 1 is winning with the web they are spinning

And who knows what we will have to do…to stay a Who in group 2?

