WE GOT LUCKY …

The western world gets to live in freedom because there are people in it who volunteer to guard it for the rest of us.

That’s what a veteran is.

I work with an organization called Operation Song. It pairs pro songwriters with Vets battling PTSD and we basically do songwriting therapy.

Since they’ve been tracking this therapy (about 7 years, now), it has shown to be the single most effective form of “recreational therapy” ever tried through the VA.

And it’s not even close.

I’ve had dozens of vets tell me they’ve opened up more in our little 3-hour songwriting session than in 20-plus years of talking to a therapist.

Music and songs give you a place to put something. And it can just always live there. When you need to touch it or feel it, you can listen to the song. When you need it to be away from you, you can turn off the song.

I’ve always maintained that songwriters are simply people going insane, who found a therapy that could keep them in polite society.

I’ve written songs with vets who were well into their healing process and doing well. I’ve written with some who were in the throes of the worst part of it. I’ve written with some who didn’t want to talk about it. Some can’t STOP talking about it. Some live with immense guilt. Some live with pictures in their minds that drive them to the edge of insanity every day.

This particular song was written from a slightly different perspective.

Scott Sullivan was a PA (physician assistant), studying to be a doctor, IN the bloodiest theater of the Iraq war.

He was a life SAVER – not a life TAKER. And that is a profound distinction.

Taking a life is not a natural act. It affects every person who has ever done it. We’re just not wired to kill each other.

So, Scott’s story comes from a different angle. He was there to save people.

The blood and gore was something he was used to as a doctor and something he still sees everyday as a (now) E.R. Doc.

But in our session, he had “the stare” and the issues. And you could tell that even a doctor couldn’t fully process 65 kids an hour rushing through the makeshift hospital, with arms gone and chests open and eyes dangling and …well…you get it. All of this happening while your position was getting constantly shelled, made for a nice, hellish cocktail of trauma.

At one point he said, “it was just the noise. The Goddamn noise …”

I wrote that line down. I knew it was going in the song. It may offend some people. But I don’t censor those guys. I keep it as real as possible.

And he kept coming back to one phrase over and over when discussing the boys who lived: “we got lucky.”

I knew that was our title.

That whole day we discussed the idea of God and “a plan” versus just randomness.

Scott said he was constantly torn over what to believe. Because it all seemed so chaotic and meaningless.

We tried to wrestle with that in the song as well.

Praying to something you hope is there. But feeling like it’s just luck that you’re even breathing.

I know that feeling well.

I think I believe it’s up to the arts to make sense of chaos. And that’s what I tried to do with this song. That’s what Operation Song tries to do with every song written with every vet – make sense of the chaos.

Operation Song is helping our vets in a real way. And I’m honored to be a part of it.

I honor our men and women in uniform and I always will, no matter who the president is and no matter what he or she is ordering the soldiers to do.

These songs I write with them are just the least I can do to help them in their journey back to themselves.

While I was making this record, I asked Scott if there was some weird, outside chance he might have some audio of the battles. I knew that was a weird ask and I almost didn’t even broach the subject.

But in a strange turn of events, he said that oddly enough he had recorded some of the bloodiest day he was there, on a cassette.

He had no idea why he’d done it, but he just pushed record that day to have a record of how insane the noise was.

What he sent me gave me chills. And I couldn’t use all of it. Some of it was just too intense. But I pulled the sounds I thought would help paint the sonic picture.

Here’s Scott Sullivan’s story in the song, We Got Lucky.

God bless our vets …

R

To support Operation Song, you can donate here:

Here’s the song: