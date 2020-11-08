THE UGLY KNOWN …

My mind keeps going back to the Oprah interview.

Sometimes it’s the Letterman interview or maybe one of the many Larry King interviews.

Occasionally I remember one of the dozens of Howard Stern inquiries.

But they basically always came back to the same question, of the same man: “Donald Trump, would you ever consider running for president?”

All the talking-head muckity-mucks loved picking the brain of America’s favorite billionaire. Especially if he was criticizing Republicans. They loved that part.

They even gave him his own reality show. Probably because they secretly thought he was “one of them.”

And what a heady thought: eccentric billionaire, real-estate tycoon with NO public service experience but with a global brand, becomes president of the most powerful nation in earth.

They were always giddy with excitement over the prospect. You can look up the clips on YouTube.

Donald Trump running for president was that elusive Hollywood high-concept we always kinda hoped we’d see in our lifetime.

But then we did.

And all those people who had cheered him on for so many years, decided he was something they just couldn’t get behind.

He said the wrong things. He put the wrong letter next to his name. And he attracted the wrong supporters.

If Trump had simply stayed a Democrat, he’d be basking in his second presidential victory right now, with CNN panelists laughing at how “colorful” he is and proclaiming him a truly “out-of-the-box” leader.

Anyway …

As of this writing, Joe Biden has been declared the victor in the 2020 presidential election.

Part of me doesn’t care all that much. Presidents don’t dictate my happiness or color my dreams.

Then again, a big part of me is rolling my eyes at the people who keep talking about how we are all going to join hands and love one another now. After ripping Trump supporters a new one for the last 4 years and basically calling them Nazis, I doubt that’s going to happen.

And there’s a still an outside chance the voting results will be overturned.

I’ll be interested to see how much love and reconciliation is offered if that happens. But I think we know the answer.

Yeah, guys. Nobody is about to embrace anybody in love. We all know who we all are, now. No need to pretend anymore.

But there’s a part of me that is really just sad.

And I think I know why.

See, it all goes back to a movie I saw 40 years ago, called Brubaker, starring Robert Redford.

Brubaker, a bleeding-heart prison reformer, was sent to a rural Arkansas prison/work camp to become the warden and turn the thing around.

Brubaker was hard to contain; a rebel. He shot his mouth off too much. He insulted the wrong people in power. He basically turned the whole system against him with his unorthodox methods.

But he exposed everything from horrible living conditions to systemic prostitution, to black market medicine…to finally, mass murder…in one prison, in Arkansas.

As you can imagine, the corruption went all the way to the top. And the gorgeous Redford mug was continually pitted against the stereotypical Foghorn Leghorn, “boy-I-say-boy, you need to play ball now, boy,” caricatures of elected officials.

I always wondered how that movie would’ve played out if Redford had been cast as the corrupt politician and the ugly guy had been cast as the reformer. Would we even accept that? But I digress …

At some point, even the inmates living IN THE CORRUPT PRISON got uncomfortable with Brubaker and wished he would just go away.

The disruption in their lives was too much to process. They had organized it a certain way, with certain realities factored in, and he was challenging all of it on a daily basis.

There was also too much darkness under the surface.

They sort of knew that if he kept disrupting and disrupting and disrupting, they were eventually going to have to face something they didn’t want to face; something they couldn’t face and hang on to the last remnant of sanity they had.

It was just easier to keep things as they were.

Because the ugly known was easier to live with than the beautiful unknown.

There are so many people in this world who need “basic.”

Ask anyone in a bad or even abusive marriage. Sometimes it’s just easier to accept things as they are, as long as there’s peace in the house, than to disrupt, get completely honest, and have to live in an inflamed situation until it actually changes.

The ugly known is comfortable.

You literally cannot get any more of an “ugly known” than Joe Biden.

If you were looking for garden-variety, basic, old white guy, to be a benign figure-head, he’s straight out of central casting.

You also cannot get any more of a professional politician than someone who has been doing it for half a century.

And that strikes the rawest nerve with me.

For someone in the arts, who always wants to believe people can embrace the new or roll with the revolution, the truth usually ends up being what it has always been – most people cannot do that. They need it the way they have had it.

Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring caused a riot outside the theater, on the day of its release. New is difficult.

I was never really a Trump guy. Never wore a MAGA hat or went to a rally.

I called for him to exit the race in 2015 and (to my knowledge) I am still the first and only blogger to assert publicly that I believe the man may be on the Autism spectrum.

But Donald Trump exposed a lot of things in his 4 years as President. And it changed my thinking in so many ways.

I used to think media bias was something that was always claimed but hard to prove.

Donald Trump and his presidency proved beyond all shadow of all doubt that the media does, in fact, pick sides. And in many ways they decide public policy based on what they report…and based what they refuse to report.

Forget the FOX News VS CNN back-and-forth. I watched the hearings. ALL the many hearings.

And when the head of an investigation tells a Senator point-blank, “We found no evidence of the Trump family colluding with the Russian Government,” then, literally right after that is said, collusion with the Russian Government is reported as fact on the nightly news, someone is either lying or caught up in wishful thinking.

Either way, it makes me wonder …

It makes me wonder how many young girls wouldn’t have been raped or assaulted if the heads of NBC and ABC would’ve allowed their reporters to follow the Weinstein and Epstein stories years before they finally did.

It makes me wonder if they ever would’ve followed those stories at all under a Clinton presidency, given that both were close friends of the Clintons and (in Weinstein’s case) huge donors to the party.

And it makes me wonder how many atrocities are being gotten away with right now, based on editorial command decisions, designed to help “shape a narrative” of their own choosing.

Basically, as of right now, I don’t believe a word that comes out of the mouth of anyone on any of the major networks. I’m done with the press. They’ve proven they cannot be trusted.

In a round about way, Donald Trump exposed that.

Donald Trump exposed the fact that there is indeed corruption in our institutions. I don’t want to believe that.

But the FBI and the CIA do, in fact, lie to us and get warrants based on falsified documents. They do close ranks to protect themselves. And they act just like all other humans have acted for thousands of years, when faced with being exposed: They destroy the one exposing them.

I always believed American institutions were better than that. They are not. Now, I can’t unknow that.

Donald Trump exposed the fact that being a President doesn’t have to be all that difficult if you simply go to work every day and have the will to make the tough decisions.

In 4 years, he flipped the Supreme Court, signed hundreds of executive orders deregulating industries, changed the tax codes, brokered a peace deal in the Middle East, re-set relations with North Korea, defeated ISIS, signed at least a half dozen pieces of ground-breaking legislation, created “opportunity zones” for minority communities and pulled the United States out of every major military conflict on the globe. All while presiding over the greatest economy in the nation’s history, breaking over 200 stock market records and maintaining peace throughout the world.

The only nation on earth not currently at peace with the United States is…well…The United States.

And he did it all without ever taking a penny in pay.

To date, Donald Trump has still not ever, in his life, cashed a government check for public service.

I would ask Joe Biden to follow suit. In fact, I think this should be a tradition all presidents, who are wealthy enough, should adhere to: if you can do it, you should donate the presidential salary to a charity or a government agency every month, just like Donald Trump did.

But the main thing Donald Trump exposed in our society, that makes me the saddest of all, is the part emotions and image play in our decision making.

How we feel about something always colors how we think about it.

Donald Trump made a lot of people feel good. But he made a lot of other people feel constant anxiety and stress. There was too much disruption on a daily basis. They simply couldn’t handle it.

A lot of it was based on press reporting. A lot of it was based on tweets or some off-handed statement that made us clutch our Karen pearls. A lot of it was simply based on his not being or looking like what we have been used to hearing or seeing in that position.

I thought if anyone could roll with that, Americans could. But as it turns out, they cannot.

For me, there will always be an asterisk next to Donald Trump’s name in history. He’s like a movie character who is tragically flawed and destined to burn out in his own flame, but correct about some things. You know, Brubaker.

One of the things Trump proved was that corporate tax cuts really do work. Those tax cuts are about to snap shut like a Venus Flytrap, but we know that they do, in fact, expand the economy.

For the next president with iron will, able to withstand the onslaught of criticism, remember that.

We know that taking out a terrorist before they act is cheaper and more efficient than going to war over something they do after the fact.

Bin Laden killed thousands of people, was a global threat, and the most famous person on earth for a few years. Someimani is a footnote.

And maybe the most eye-opening thing of all, we know who the violent ones are in our culture.

There are 70 million dissatisfied people in the country right now. And no cities are being burned, no glass is being broken and no stores are being looted.

Yes, we know. It’s not even a debate. We know.

The good news is there won’t be anymore viruses from China, threatening our way of life.

I mean, there WILL be (there have been for decades), but we won’t track them the same way we’ve tracked Covid, because there won’t be any political reason to.

There won’t be as many presidential scandals. I mean there WILL be, they just won’t be reported on.

The late night guys can have the president on their shows again without a Twitter mob threatening to get them cancelled.

I guess that’ll be nice.

The only people being threatened or cancelled will be people like me, who refuse to “fall in line,” but who won’t hurt anybody if I lose my income.

People like us are the the inmates caught in the middle.

As for me, I’ve seen outside the prison, now. And I may have cast my last vote as an American citizen.

If they can just go in that back room and grab how many ever bags of votes they need to keep the status quo the status quo, what’s the point?

Even if that’s not what they’re doing literally, it sure feels like it is metaphorically.

So, if the numbers hold, we can all tuck ourselves safely back into the prison yard again, and act like everything is back to normal.

Brubaker got sent packing. Too much unknown. Too much disruption. Too much being exposed.

But as he was being driven off the grounds, the inmates gave him that most glorious of movie devices: the stone-eyed slow clap.

It’s almost as if I can hear one of those echoing across America right now.

R

TO SUPPORT THIS BLOG, CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW:

https://www.patreon.com/m/regiehamm

https://www.paypal.me/regieHamm

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2372787507298304948

https://cash.app/$RegieHamm