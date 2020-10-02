BIG ENOUGH LOVE …

It’s one of the ways I kinda won life’s lottery – being raised by a father with a superior mind and a kind heart.

That’s a great combination, but it’s also very rare.

When and if my dad ever leaves the planet, for whatever reason, the thing I’ll miss the most is our driving conversations. We’ve driven all over the United States together and had great conversations along the way.

We talked through the night, looking for an open gas station in the New Mexico desert, once. We barely made it before running out of gas.

We had a great conversation about the nature of flight, in upstate New York. And we had a very interesting conversation about sexual deviancy in the first century, while hauling some carpet to a landfill in Nashville.

My father (a PhD in counseling) has a way of framing things so that the complicated becomes simple. And no topic is off limits. That makes for fascinating fare, when you’re two hours into Kansas, with six to go.

One of the conversations with my dad, I’ll always remember, was one we had about the nature of love and forgiveness, and how it all related to heaven and hell.

Was hell even real? Or was it something we (humans) sort of created to give us a justice we need to reconcile unanswerable questions?

Here’s the thing about good conversations: you have to be able to hold two opposing thoughts in your head at the same time.

That means you can believe the bible (or whatever you believe) with all your heart…while questioning it with all your mind.

In those conversation, you get to ask anything you’ve ever wanted to ask. And so we did.

I have a problem with how Joseph Mengele died.

Joseph Mengele was the Nazi doctor who performed and cataloged some of the worst experiments on Jewish children, in the history of the human race.

Because the Nazis didn’t consider the Jews to be fully human, Mengele used that as a pretext to treat these children as lab rats. He would cut off their limbs without anesthesia, just to catalog what a reaction to that would be.

He would gauge out a little girl’s eyes and force her sibling to watch, to catalog how that scenario might play out.

I can’t go into anymore of it without tearing up. It’s simply monstrous and horrific. This was all sanctioned, of course, by Hitler himself.

As an aside, this is why you have to be careful comparing people to Hitler unless you really know what that means.

Anyway …

As far as we know, Mengele escaped to Brazil, after the war and never faced trial for his ghastly crimes. And although we don’t know exactly how he died, it is believed he died on a beach, sunning himself.

I need there to be a hell for him. I can’t accept the idea of his death being peaceful, listening to the ocean breeze, after he had tortured and disfigured children. I don’t have enough love in my heart to extend to that.

I asked my father about that. Could God love those men? Could God forgive Mengele or Hitler? Was God’s love that big?

And I’ll never forget the peaceful look that came over dad’s face. He kinda stared into the distance and said something that seared into my brain.

“Well son, if it’s not big enough for Hitler…then it’s not big enough …”

My eyes welled with tears. They are welling with tears now. Because I know that if it’s truly big enough, then it’s big enough for me.

And I hear Jesus saying all over again, while being ripped apart and cut and nailed and stabbed by people who were laughing at him and spitting on him, “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

That is the nature of love.

Loving who you can’t stand the sight of, is actually love. Loving puppies and grandma is easy. Loving “your tribe” is easy. Loving the unlovable is why I still care anything about “faith” and Jesus.

Because what he did runs counter to human nature. And that has to mean something transformative.

We’ve been lectured to about civility – on a constant loop – for a few years, now. Our President is combative and rude. He says really mean things to people. And he never apologizes for any of it.

And now he and his wife both have a virus that could threaten their lives.

Many of the preachers of this elusive civility have taken to social media to celebrate this, calling it “Karma” and, in some cases, even hoping he dies from it.

I’m going to simply remember my father’s words and insert the name of the president and his wife and his supporters and his opponent and his opponent’s supporters and anyone who’s laughing at his illness or even anyone who wishes him dead …

“If God’s love isn’t big enough for them, then it’s not big enough …”

That makes it big enough for all of us.

I wish the President and his wife well. And I wish you well, even if you wish him (or me) dead.

