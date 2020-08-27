“For every action there is and equal and opposite reaction …”

That is Newton’s third law of physics. And it is irrefutable.

My brother started using the question, “what’s Newton’s third law?” with his son, when he would act up as a child. Eventually, the boy learned that meant whatever he was about to do would bring with it a consequence.

I adopted the phrase in the raising of my own son. And I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen him dart his eyes around and reconsider his actions, faced with the truth that there would be an equal and opposite REaction.

We live in a world that doesn’t seem to understand this law of physics anymore. People fire away (figuratively AND literally) without thinking about what might be coming back.

But here’s the thing …

Eventually, in your career or your marriage or your relationship with your friends or children or parents; in the way you approach your health and business, and in the way you approach your politics and faith, you have to come to terms with the fact that all life does two things: it fights for survival and it defends itself.

I’m always amazed at people who think building a bureaucracy can be a temporary thing. Bureaucracies are made up of people and people fight for survival. So, the minute you try to dismantle it, you will get a fight. Is it because those people are evil or on the wrong side of something? No. It’s because the people who make up that bureaucracy have families and homes and bills to pay. And you’re about to take all that away from them.

That’s why there is a political theory that you should think long and hard before you ever create one in the first place. Whatever beast you build must be fed.

Fighting for one’s survival is just a reaction. Nothing more.

In every aspect of life, this is true. If you decide to come at your spouse in anger and attack them, no matter how righteous your cause might be, you had better factor in Newton’s third law. They have free will and will react in a way that protects them.

If you decide to constantly approach your child with violent threats and complete dismissal of their voice, they will react accordingly. On the other hand, if you decide to never discipline them for anything, there will be an equal and opposite reaction to that as well.

As our American cities burn and more people get shot and killed, Newton’s third law is continually being seen and proven on the nightly news.

If you decide to escalate a situation, it will, indeed, escalate. And you lose more and more control over how the whole thing ends. Because, as I’ve also told my son regarding fighting, “always remember that the other guy gets a say in the matter as well.”

In 1860, a rebellion broke out in the southern part of the American experiment. A lot of people thought it would be over in a weekend. Men beat their chests and howled at the moon and cocked their muskets and planned their attacks.

But guess what? The other guys had a say in the matter too. And 600 thousand dead soldiers later, it finally ended.

I want to hear a public conversation take place with police departments and minority communities in this country. I’d love to see the whole thing televised and/or posted on social media. And not just one side, but all sides talking and trying to get to the bottom of whatever this cancer is that’s eating us from the inside.

Is it pure, abject racism? Is it a series of misunderstandings? Is it cultural differences? Is it a tone deaf majority? Is it a minority whipped into constant state of fear? Is it all of the above? Or is it something else we’re not seeing?

I don’t know.

What I do know is that if you decide the answer for you is to continually riot for days and weeks on end and burn down private buildings and put people in a state where they feel that they are threatened, there will be an equal and opposite reaction to that. And if you’re prepared for that, fair enough.

But in that state of being, innocent people are going to get hurt and even killed in the fog of it all. No society can sustain that much chaos for that long without the reactions kicking in.

If a war is what you’re after or a revolution or something along those lines, again…fair enough. Just always remember Newton’s third law – you will get back equally what you put out. And you had better understand that the people you are coming after will defend and protect themselves.

If you take a gun to a protest to “help” you’d better be prepared for what might follow. And if you attack someone with a gun, don’t be surprised if you get shot.

If you’re a cop and you decide to shoot, remember that the world is now watching you and your action might set off reactions across the globe that no one can control. Conversely, if you’re being told by a cop (holding a 357 Magnum) to stop doing something, and you keep doing it, that thing can go off.

We don’t play with rattlesnakes because really deep down, on some primal level, we know that Newton was right. And if we try to touch that rattlesnake, he doesn’t know we’re playing. He’s just going to react with instinct. And that instinct is going to end in a bite that will probably kill us.

If I were in charge of anything, I’d call for a national tutorial between police departments and citizens on how we should ALL respond in any given situation. And I’d base it all on Newton’s third law.

Maybe, if I were a counselor, I’d counsel people in that regard as well. If you scream, don’t expect tenderness. If you demean, don’t expect praise. If you curse, don’t expect blessing.

We are all reacting to something. But we are also simultaneously acting.

And what we get back can often be traced directly to what we put in.

If we had a little more education on Newtonian physics, maybe we’d stop playing with so many rattlesnakes …

R

