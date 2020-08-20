I have never rooted for the slow, Russian guy just because he was white. Not once.

Whenever I watch the Olympics, I root for whoever is wearing the red, white and blue. And I don’t care if they are male or female or white or black or of Asian, Latino, Indian or…well…Russian descent.

If they represent my country, they have my support.

I don’t root for white guys on basketball courts, or white guys on football fields. I don’t ever think to myself, “that guy looks like me – so I’m going to cheer for him.”

Why? Because I, as a white male, have a certain kind of freedom very few other people groups have.

Let me explain …

My wife is Mexican. She could say she’s a proud, Latin woman (which she would never do, because she doesn’t think like that) and that would be perfectly acceptable. If I were to say, however, that I was a proud, white man (which I would never do, because I don’t think like that), that phrase would be seen as some sort of hate crime.

And I’m pretty sure I’d be on a watch list.

White men are told, pretty much from birth, that showing any inkling of “racial pride” makes you Nazi material and gets a KKK card automatically sent to you in the mail. And showing any inkling of “male pride” makes you a misogynist.

And actually, all of that might be true. I have no idea. I have no pride in either thing, as I have no control over either thing.

And here’s a little secret – most other white guys don’t either.

See, the other piece of it is that we’ve been the majority long enough to understand that just because people look like us, doesn’t mean they have our best interests in mind. They can be evil or screwed up or out to get us or just downright stupid.

The gift of seeing people who look like you everywhere is knowing how few of them actually give a crap about you. I never walk into a room full of white guys and think, “cool, these are my people.”

I usually think, “Oh Great. I’ve got to figure out how to talk to these morons till my wife gets back from the bathroom. And I’m pretty sure Chad, over there, is about to start talking to me about Cross Fit. I can feel it.”

For the most part (with the obvious exception of some weird Free Mason-type clubs, or stupid KKK-type groups), we don’t have a secret handshake, or coded language. We don’t automatically like each other, and we’re not proud of our skin.

And honestly, until you get to that point, you’re not really free. Not really.

As of this writing, Kamala Harris is the pick for Vice Presidential candidate on the Democrat ticket. Good for her.

Given what she has overlooked to accept this nomination (a pretty serious charge of racism – BY HER – toward her running mate, and a still-not-settled issue of sexual assault charged against her running mate, that she herself said she believed) it’s clear this is something she really wants. And I, for one, am always happy to see people making their dreams come true.

But the way America couches these things is divisive to say the least.

We now live in a world where the only way people can feel represented is to see their particular shade and stripe mirrored back to them. And, on some level, I get it. If you’re a black girl who has never seen a black Disney Princess, you can feel excluded from culture. And I’m all for people feeling included in culture.

But it gets complicated …

I have a friend who is a world-class recording engineer. He has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney and U2. Recently, he applied for a professorship, to teach engineering, at one of local colleges here in Nashville.

If you want to learn the art of engineering, there may only be ten or twelve people on earth who know as much about it as he does. In a sane world, that college would be falling all over itself to get him in their teaching program.

But he has a few strikes against him: he’s white, he’s male and he’s over 50.

This isn’t speculation or sour grapes by some spoiled, privileged white man.

This was actually told to him by the administration: we are ONLY hiring a black woman to teach the course.

That’s wonderful…if she exists.

Recording engineering isn’t a field that attracts a lot of black women…or really any kind of women. Although I have worked with a few female engineers (and they were awesome) I have never even seen a black woman behind a console, and I’ve been making records for over 40 years.

My friend speculates that there are probably less than a hundred black women engineers in all the world and the position at the college is still not filled.

Can a black woman do it? Of course. Would I trust my project to a black woman? Of course. Should black women get into the field of recording engineering? Only if they want to. And most don’t. And that leads us back to these “historic” moments …

When you ask why Kamala Harris is a “historic” candidate, the answer is simply about skin tone and plumbing.

And as a nation that was raised to heed the words of MLK as if they were scripture; “content of character over color of skin,” that “historic” milestone only matters for ONE day. Then we can say we did it…whatever “it” is, and she has to go do the job.

And on the job is where history actually makes its decisions.

Kamala Harris might be totally qualified to be the Vice President. She might have been the pick anyway, without her race and gender having anything to do with it. But we’ll never know.

What we do know is Joe Biden told the world he was only going to pick a woman of color as a running mate. And that kind of casts a weird shadow over the whole thing.

George W. Bush (Republican) was the first president to appoint a black Secretary of State (Colin Powell), then later, the first black FEMALE Secretary of State (Condoleezza Rice).

In fact, during the Bush presidency, the United States never had a white person representing its global interests. Not. One. Day.

But I don’t remember anyone caring about that. I just remember paying attention when they were on the news.

When Tony Dungy was asked what it was like to be the first black head coach in the NFL to win a Super Bowl, he said it would feel a lot better when that wasn’t news anymore.

I couldn’t agree more.

When you find out the person in office, who looks like you, is human too and is just as capable of letting you down as the obligatory white guy, it will be an awakening; an awakening to ideas over skin and gender; an awakening to the concepts being shared over what the mouth sharing them looks like.

And when you get there…you are closer to being truly free.

