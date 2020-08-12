“The key is putting a man to a decision for all his chips …”

That’s a quote from a famous Poker player, regarding how you win at Texas Holdem.

It means you never let up on the pressure, in a game. You force your opponent’s hand – always. You never let them take a round off to think or contemplate strategy or just catch their breath. You keep raising the stakes and forcing them to do the same. And if the stakes get high enough, maybe they’ll do something stupid or make a wrong move or, in a perfect world, fold.

Because when so much is at stake, constantly and relentlessly, it creates a mental fatigue that’s easy to take advantage of.

As long as all the chips are constantly on the line, no one gets a break until someone has lost everything and someone has won everything.

That’s the world of high-stakes Poker. But Poker is just a game.

Or is it?

People still wonder, after almost 4 years, why Donald Trump has any support among Americans. They still clutch their pearls, and stomp around like children, and post snark all over the internet, and try to shame their friends into voting submission, and try to persuade by looking over their glasses from the perch of self-satisfied intellect, and try to paint people into corners, asserting that if you vote for Donald Trump in November, you own everything he does or says.

But you don’t have to attend Trump rallies or wear a MAGA hat or even pay attention to his tweets to understand why people still silently support this incredibly flawed character in American history.

There are forces in this country that continue to put it to a decision for all the chips. And it doesn’t take a hardcore Trumpist to see it.

Just when you think we’re talking about real reform in law enforcement, that involves reasoned discussion and actual listening (on both sides) and real, meaningful change…entire cities start talking about defunding their police departments.

Wait. What? Was that part of the thing? Where did that come from? And how are people honestly supporting it?

That literally knocked out the second tier of Maslow’s higherarchy of needs: safety.

That cuts the legs out of a society.

You can’t expect people to contemplate the other needs in the higherarchy for everyone else, when they’re out buying guns at a record pace, just to cover the second need for themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, those who keep trying to do away with as many guns as possible, seem to be simultaneously creating situations where you probably actually need one.

That raises the stakes.

When you think we’re talking about true race reconciliation that involves dialogue and seeing the individual and accepting everyone for who they are and cheering on their potential and having a welcoming and inclusive society, suddenly everyone is expected to basically renounce the country during the National Anthem and go on Oprah’s show (ON. HER. OWN. PRIVATE. T.V. NETWORK.) and ask for forgiveness for having a certain skin color.

When Charles Barkley has to give the disclaimer: “just because people don’t kneel, that doesn’t make them bad people,” you know we’ve turned some weird corner, where we’re not sure where we stand (literally) as a nation anymore.

If you believe in the idea of America and are dedicated to the Republic for which it stands, and understand that in the light of history, there has never been a place or time that has provided more opportunity and freedom for more people – all people …

That raises the stakes.

Tearing down Confederate statues is something we should absolutely talk about in this country. But when they start tearing down statues of Frederick Douglas and famous abolitionists and yes, even Abraham Lincoln, they’re proving that it isn’t about one side or another. It’s about the country itself.

That raises the stakes.

When you hear the governor of a large state talk about abortion right up to the moment of birth – then hear him discuss how to do away with a baby AFTER. IT. HAS. BEEN. BORN …

That raises the stakes.

When Presidential candidates endorse a “Green New Deal,” that actually includes a LAND. BRIDGE. TO. HAWAII. but then tell me I am a “science denier” for being interested in HCQ as much as I’m interested in wearing a mask indefinitely …

That raises the stakes.

These things individually are small bets with the stakes at various degrees. But taken altogether, they feel like we’re constantly being asked to put all the money in the middle; like we’re constantly being forced to make a choice between the America we love, and the hope we have in it for our kids and everyone else’s kids, and some transformed version of it that includes a race war and some crippling version of socialism, topped off with a constant chaos that leaves everyone wondering what the hell they’re supposed to do and how they’re supposed to do it.

Most people aren’t philosophers or activists or visionaries.

By and large, most people just want to live in peace.

They just want freedom and safety. They want to have the opportunity to chase dreams and achieve goals. They want to get from Monday to Friday without a tragedy, with enough money in their pocket for a date night, with enough time with their family to maybe catch a movie or go see a concert or just watch Friends re-runs, without a cancer diagnosis or an overdose by one of their nieces or nephews or having to hold a parent’s hand at a Hospice center.

Most people don’t support racism or hatred or insensitivity or violence. They want to buy a house in a safe neighborhood, and watch their kids live healthy, happy lives without war or prejudice or constant conflict.

But then you’re told that 2+2 equalling 4 or the freaking scientific method is a racist construct. You’re told that owning property is a vestige of western colonialism and unjust expansionism. You’re told that that movie you’re watching is “problematic” or that Friends is racist, sexist and homophobic.

And people – regular people – are starting to not know which way is up anymore.

People want manageable taxes, an economy with options and opportunities, and no unnecessary wars their kids have to go off and fight.

We had all those things – every one of them – prior to the pandemic.

But now it’s like we’re sitting at a Poker table with chips stacked so high nobody can see over them.

So, on November 3rd, a lot of people who wouldn’t be caught dead at a Trump rally or wearing a MAGA hat, smiling at you through their masks (that they’re wearing out of mere compliance) are going to pull the lever for a guy they neither like nor care to have over for dinner.

An awful lot of evangelical Christians are going to survey the landscape and decide to endure four more years of emotional bullying and mental persecution from friends and co-workers, for not voting the way all the deep, spiritual “thinkers” say they should vote.

And it won’t be because of their racism or stupidity or ignorance or anything attributed to them by the pseudo-intellectual shamers of the world.

It will be because the stakes keep getting raised and they – the regular folks out there – keep being put to a decision for all of them.

