Today is my best friend’s birthday.

He and I have been best friends for over 40 years, now. We met in church when we were ten-years-old. He looked interesting to me at first – like someone from another country. Then I later found out he was a Lumbe Native American (we used to call him a Lumbe Indian. But you know…different times and all).

He and I were born 20 days apart – or as we learned one day, in our 7th grade math class – exactly 19 days, 23 hours and one minute apart, in May of 1967. Our mothers and fathers are “Boomers.” We are “X-ers,” although we all seem to get lumped together by the younger generations.

Galen and I are a part of the last generation to not wear helmets whenever operating anything with wheels. We built enormous ramps out of wood and cinder blocks, then raced our bicycles as fast as we could toward that ramp…then jumped whatever was in front of that ramp, while our parents occasionally looked up from their newspapers, unconcerned. We somehow survived this insanity with only mild abrasions and minor cuts.

We grew up on chocolate milk, white bread and bad TV. And we didn’t know what being triggered meant.

We were told to “get outside and play” on Saturdays, and we would just disappear for hours on end, exploring the woods or walking around town. I’m still not sure what our moms did while we were gone or how they were able to function without us directly in their line of sight. But somehow it all worked out.

We injured ourselves on a daily basis, without being rushed to Urgent Care and…lived to tell about it.

We drank water straight out of the garden hose…regularly. Somehow, we’re okay.

Our food wasn’t organic or even farm-to-table. But astonishingly, we grew up anyway.

We lost a lot and didn’t always win trophies. That’s back when you were still allowed to lose. But if we did manage to win a trophy, it represented something real; something we actually worked and trained and sweated and bled for. And it came with a great story.

We only learned about two genders in science class. And neither gender really learned enough about the opposite one. But somehow, those of us interested in the opposite gender found each other and made more people. I guess we learned enough to do something really magical.

We were the last generation to have to actually be in front of the TV if we wanted to watch a show. We actually had to be on time for church or school.

We were the last generation asked to respect people older than us. Most of them didn’t deserve it – and we kinda knew it – but there was something comforting in the agreed upon lie. At least it gave us a childhood where we didn’t have to stress about being the “change we wanted to see” or “remaking the world.” We were allowed to be kids. And we could blame everything on the adults later…when we were done being kids.

Everything about our generation wasn’t wonderful. There were injustices and wrong ways of thinking and horrible treatment of our fellow-humans everywhere. But I’d like to think that our generation had the courage to at least address a lot of those things. And I’d like to think that we did it while retaining an understanding of context and time. And we didn’t wish death or banishment on older folks who might not quite understand what was happening around them.

We knew our grandparents had lived through the Great Depression and fought World War II. And we kinda knew what that meant. So we cut them some slack and hugged them and kissed them and respected their sacrifice…even if we didn’t agree with all their ways of thinking.

They were of their time, as everyone is.

As I wade further into my 5th decade on the planet, and watch my screen-addicted son interact with his friends and become a man, I wonder what “being a man” even means anymore. I wonder if it is even something the world wants people to be. My son is a straight (I’m pretty sure) white male. And as weird as this sounds, I worry about how he will gel into the world of today.

A good friend of mine has a son who is an actor, in L.A. The boy is really good and has already landed some good parts, but has blonde hair and blue eyes. So he has obviously played criminals. My friend said, without even being conscious of what he was saying, “so, you know that limits his roles.” And we all knew what he meant.

He’ll get to play Nazi soldiers and ignorant assholes for the rest of his career.

I’m not trying to downplay my “privilege” as a straight, white, male. I don’t dispute it or ignore it. I accept it and try to mitigate it however one is supposed to do that.

But it does leave a lot of guys like me with questions as to how to raise a man/child these days.

Are the basic rules of fairness and respect for others and kindness all you need to teach? Do we still teach boys to channel their wild side into something great? Or is that aggression? Do we teach them to fight when and if they have to? Or is that toxic masculinity? Do we teach them to stand up and say something when they see an injustice? Or is that “mansplaining?” Do we teach them to revere the opposite sex? Or is that “hetero-normative”?

These are big questions and they’re serious ones. And I often wonder if a Gen-Xer like me is even asking them correctly. After all, I drank out of a water hose for years. What do I know?

I just know I want my son to be a good friend to people; a good husband to someone; a good father to some babies; a good citizen to his country; a good human to the earth.

Last spring, I wrote a novel called 8 Rules. It’s based on a screenplay I had written years earlier and then reverse engineered into the novel.

8 Rules is the story of a father and son, with a strained relationship, who ultimately address all of the aforementioned questions on a cross-country drive…in the most badass car ever made.

We are 30 days out from Father’s Day. And many of us are still kind of in quarantine. So I’ve decided to offer the novel free for anyone who wants to read it. You can access the link through my Patreon page. It’s totally free.

If you decide to become a Patreon subscriber, the film look book, some notes and the original screenplay are there.

If you decide to just download the book and read it, I’m putting my PayPal tip jar at the bottom. If you feel like tipping, anything is appreciated. If not, thank you for reading it anyway.

For boys like me and Galen, who grew up in the 70’s and 80’s, this book will make a lot of sense. For everyone else who doesn’t fall into that category, it might just make even more sense …

