BIRTH OF A VIRUS …

As I watched my neighbor put her dog’s poop in a single-use plastic baggy, I thought about split pants in China.
When my wife and I got off the plane, 18 years ago, to adopt our first daughter, we were taken aback by the split pants. Split pants are (or at least were, back then) pants the children wear that are open in the crotch area. That allows them to urinate or defecate unobstructed, onto the street or wherever they may be. The theory is that eventually they will learn to “aim it at the toilet” or something to that effect.
Either way, I distinctly remember my brand new Nike slip-ons (probably made not far from where I was standing) sloshing into a mix of urine and who knows what else, and continuing to do so for the next three weeks.
As I started feeling the cough coming on, I remember one of the women in our group saying, at one of the airports (as she too, stepped into urine) “The people in this country probably have built up antibodies inside them our bodies have never even thought about.”
I replayed that line in my head for the next three weeks, as I descended into night sweats, fevers and a cough like I’ve never experienced.
Over the next several days and weeks, we would experience the amazing culture of China, in several different cities. And some things stood out to this germophobic American. I watched a man hock up something from his chest and spit it on the floor, right next to us, in a restaurant. No oysters for me, thanks. I’ve suddenly lost my appetite.
We visited a Hutong (inner city – where the locals live) and saw raw chickens, skinned and bleeding, just laying on the floor, waiting to be thrown on a restaurant grill…for public consumption. No FDA or USDA or food inspectors or “codes” to comply with, here. But why? This is the last purely communist country on earth. You’d think there would be red tape everywhere. What was happening here?
Then, my wife and I had to rush our newly adopted, 8-month-old daughter to the public hospital…and suddenly it all started making sense.
As we stepped in more urine, took our number from the print-out machine, walked past the line of children whining and crying from the scalp IVs in their heads, then rushed to clean up blood and mucus (left by the last patient) on the plastic table they were now laying our baby on, then waited on the ONE overworked doctor (attending to no less than three hundred people) try to round up a basic anti-biotic to administer to my daughter (right there on site – no refills) it dawned on me what I was seeing and what I had been seeing this whole time. I wasn’t watching a “backward” culture or a third-world society. These people weren’t genetically inferior to first-worlders. They weren’t “less-evolved” than I was.
I was witnessing the kind of maximum, almost brutal efficiency a society must develop when the state is the master and the individual is merely a subject. Why would a Communist country not have an effective FDA? Because who are you going to complain to if you get tainted food? The government? They don’t answer to you. The press? They are owned by the government. And again, they don’t answer to you.
So what if you don’t like the conditions in the hospital? Where else are you going to go? This hospital is the last (and only) stop. You can’t opt for another place and then just pay out of your own pocket. The government has capped financial upward mobility. There is now “income equality.” And that means nobody has the means to buy their way into a different (or better) situation. And even if you could, one doesn’t exist. The state provides it all. You’re stuck.
In every one of those places I described (especially the hospital) there were uniformed guards posted everywhere. The government was literally on every corner. And yet it didn’t feel like help. It felt like surveliance.
“Yes, communism is bad, Regie. We get it,” I hear you saying, through your screen. But it is much deeper than surface ideology for me, personally. As our group was sloshing through the stuff on our shoes, we all speculated as to what new viruses we might be bringing back to the States with us. Well, even during SARS, none of us brought any viruses back. But my family did bring back one of the rarest genetic disorders on planet earth. My daughter was carrying, in her beautiful little self, a messed up sequence of genetic code. She was missing a piece of her 15th maternal chromosome. It brought with it dozens of different symptoms, one of which was seizures.
A month after getting her home, she went into a ten-minute seizure that could only be described as terrifying. And as the doctors and nurses ripped her from my my screaming wife’s arms and dragged us into the waiting room, I was incredibly thankful to be at one of the best children’s hospitals in the world. This hospital was clean and sanitary, with highly trained people everywhere. There were comfortable chairs and private rooms. There was any and every medicine we needed, readily available. And as horrible as that day was, and as expensive as it was (that day basically contributed to bankrupting us. Fortunately, I live in a place where I was able to earn all that money back and more), we were incredibly grateful we were in the United States and people were getting paid large sums of money to tend to our precious little soul. And she survived.
What we know, without a doubt, is that she would not have survived had she not gotten out of China; out of that system.
China is back in the news with yet another deadly virus we are all wringing (and washing) our hands over. And I’m certain we’re more freaked out about it in the United States than they are in the epicenter of it. Trust me on this one. I’ve lived it.
If ONE American were to die of this virus, the marches will begin and the public outcry will be never-ending. Why? Because we are oriented to the individual, in this country. We believe – whether we practice it in our politics or want to admit it to ourselves – that one person makes a difference. And our government answers to us. We don’t answer to them.
As this virus is doing whatever it’s doing, we are also having a heated debate over our own politics as a nation. We are literally discussing the merits of “democratic socialism” in the context of a Presidential election, in the United States, in 2020. I don’t think this is an accident.
I’m watching people (even good friends) on the left, basically throw their backs out, trying to contort and explain away why “some’ socialism is a good thing and how public services are all really “socialist” constructs anyway and how it really isn’t as bad as all that and how ‘this isn’t Communism – relax” and basically try to shoe-horn themselves into possibly having to take a deep breath and vote for a guy who sees the bright side of Fidel Castro but at least is not Donald Trump.
And he has ignited the debate over “single payer” healthcare. And that notion always seems to be reasonable on the surface. Why not just streamline the whole thing? Why not get the bloated insurance companies out of it? Why not eliminate the greed and corporate bureaucracy from our health?
That all sounds very reasonable.
But here’s the thing …
Single payer also means single buyer. That means the dynamics of the market get eliminated. One of the natural checks-and-balances of finding a hot-shot surgeon willing to do the risky procedure or even just seek a second opinion, get chopped away little by little. Because now we’re answering to the government. It isn’t answering to us. After all, where are we gonna go? They’ve got us. And our cancer treatment or skin graft surgery or kidney stone blast is up to their red tape. Sure, we can get in the door for free. But we might die in there, waiting on someone with no incentive and who faces no recourse, to change our plasma bag.
I am not a registered Democrat or Republican. But if you don’t like the state of healthcare in this country, just remember that not ONE Republican has their fingerprints on it. NOT. ONE. Your current state of healthcare was voted on unanimously and signed into law by DEMOCRATS only.
And now, ten years later, we seem to need to fix it all over again. Why?
I personally believe it’s because we’re moving in the wrong direction when it comes to healthcare. We keep moving away from the free market toward a more controlled government system. Why not allow insurance companies to sell their products across state lines? Why not offer them tax incentives to keep high risk patients (like my daughter) on their actuaries? Why not put them in positions that force them to compete harder for the public dollar and become more competitive? In other words, why not make them more accountable to US?
Why not offer dollar-for-dollar tax incentives to individuals who pay for their own care out of pocket? Why not offer incentives to doctors who do pro-bono work?
If those ideas sound like decent ones to you, you may find it surprising that all of them are in a bill proposed by Marsha Blackburn (my long-time representative, now my senator) back in 2009. It’s 27 pages long and it would only take two weeks to implement. It never made it to the floor of the House for a vote.
The thing about free-market solutions when it comes to healthcare, is that if they don’t work, you can always trash them and go to a public option. But once you nationalize healthcare, there is no going back. And that terrifies me. I’ve seen the natural conclusion of what happens when only one buyer is purchasing gauze and morphine; when one source pays the doctors and nurses.
And I suppose my answer to all of it is: what have we got to lose by trying the easy thing first? What if the evil Capitalists are right and it kinda works?
Vladamir Lennin said, “Give me your four-year-olds and in a generation I will build a socialist state.”
He also said, “The goal of socialism is communism.”
Then, he said, “medicine is the keystone of the arch of socialism.”
We’re finding out – IN America – just how right he was about all of it. And some of us aren’t thinking twice about it.
When Ronald Reagan said, “One of the traditional ways of imposing statism or socialism has been through medicine,” many scoffed at him and joked about how stupid he was or (worse) how he just wanted the rich to have healthcare and didn’t care about everyone else.
But the truth is we all want the same things. We want our children to have access to affordable and GREAT healthcare (that last part if the key). We just have different ideas on how to get there.
As for me, I’ve seen what happens when the choices are taken away. And what happens ends up being a place where new viruses can spread too easily, to too many people, and aren’t contained quickly enough.
And that ultimately affects us all.
A very important read.
Well said. As always.
Great post! How can I post this to FB?
Never mind….got it!
Wow! Thanks!
Very, very well written. Thank you for posting this.
This is fantastic, and absolutely right!! It’s the best thing I’ve read on this topic in a long time.
Such a timely article for so many reasons. What is disturbing is how many young adults are embracing this ideology.
Universal (public) healthcare has been my experience in Canada for my whole 56yr life. I can honestly say that I feel as safe or safer in a hospital here than in the US. That said, there IS a cost to be paid- through higher federal and provincial taxes, eroding coverage of “optional” services like dental, eyecare, etc. And I imagine that wait times for non-critical services are longer north of the border. On the whole, I think a hybrid system might be the ticket- universal care for all, shortened wait times and perhaps access to more highly-specialized physicians for a fee. I can’t say that my family and I have suffered under the present system, but the beauty of democracy is that we can examine what is working and what is not, and choose with our votes.
Canada has less people than California, to say it is a manageable size is an understatement. It is like offering healthcare coverage to a large company, lol…Our healthcare system in the USA is second to none, it is the envy of the world. I have known individuals that come here for operations because the wait was too long in Canada. When it comes to innovations, scientific discovers, cutting age technologies, advanced operation procedures etc. America is the leader worldwide, why? Because we have a free capitalist system that is not bound by government control. We also had very affordable healthcare until the government got involved with the Affordable (no it is not) Health Care Act. Since the 1970’s we have had Medicare, Medicaid and of course VA benefits. We have also had employee coverage for the majority of our citizens. Also anyone could go to an emergency room, regardless of their ability to pay and receive treatment. Our system has been workable for the vast majority of our citizens and only starts to have problems when the government gets involved, like with the VA
Just because you are bigger doesn’t make you better. Thanks for comparing us to a large company (not sure there are any companies with 37 million employees, but hang on to those stats while we just smile and nod knowingly up here). I appreciate your national pride though- truly heartwarming. Even your national anthem is inspiring… wondering if the White House would burn down or not during the only war you lost. We appreciate our neighbors, if not always their attitudes. That said, drop up to see me some day if only for our capitalist (yet affordable) prescription drugs.
And unfortunately for those who aren’t catastrophically ill, Canada’s system works. But for those of us who are, it does not. It’s been proven time and time again.
I fell on the subway platform in DC and badly twisted my knee so that it was swollen and painful the next morning. My doctor got me into an MRI the following day. In Canada, Canadians must wait eleven weeks for an MRI with their public care system. By contrast, veterinary care is done in a free market. If your dog needs an MRI, you can get it within a couple days. If your nation treats dogs better than humans, it has its head up its socialist ass.
Such lies! Check the World Health Organization that bases their rating on results and puts the U.S. in 37th place in the world. You and many others have been taken in by lies coming from Ins. companies and the politicians they support. Yes, they rich have great care but we are more than a country of the rich.
You must drill deep past the results to find out what is driving them. For example, Cuba has excellent infant mortality stats because they abort troubled pregnancies. By contrast, America has mediocre infant mortality stats because it allows troubled pregnancies to happen and then saves many of these babies. So, is it really better health care to kill off troubled fetuses before they are born or to let them be born and save a majority of them?
You screwed up. You trusted the WHO who peddles such intellectually dishonest stats to gullible rubes.
I agree with you 100% Ira.
the system in China could not be more different from the system in western social democratic nations. To draw such a parallel is irresponsible, and an outright barefaced lie
And aren’t we so glad that it is!
That’s his whole point, ludovicah, that America can, and should, do so much better!
I just wanted to say my middle son has a deletion on the 15th chromosome as well and has absence seizures. It’s amazing you were able to adopt such a unique little girl. Chromo cuties are amazing and give me a new appreciation of life seeing how my son has such joy and loves the little things. Good luck on your journey with your chromo cutie!
I lived in China. Children who are ‘different’ are not seen as cute. They can only have one, and they want that child to be perfect. So often times, not always, a child who isn’t perfect is given up for adoption so they can try again for perfection. The imperfect child is the easiest to adopt in China if you are a foreigner.
Then Reagan passed EMTALA, the largest federal expansion of “free” healthcare since Medicare. Uncompensated ER expenses under EMTALA have been a huge driver of health care costs leading to the call for the government to do something.
The US is also subsidizing the rest of the world via pharmaceutical companies who know they can charge an arm and a leg here because they don’t have to negotiate with the government.
Other advanced Western capitalist economies with our life expectancy are paying 50% of what we are and nobody is going bankrupt over it.
The UK has had full nationalized healthcare since WW2… they haven’t turned into Cuba. Or China.
“Why not allow insurance companies to sell their products across state lines?”
– They’ll all congregate in the state with the least regulation. States will race to the bottom to relax regulation to attract these companies. Common people lose.
“Why not offer them tax incentives to keep high risk patients (like my daughter) on their actuaries?”
– This is another way of saying you want to government to pay for high risk patients. It’s financially unsustainable for any organization to ONLY cover high risk patients. And it socializes the losses of the insurance companies. Corporate welfare.
“Why not put them in positions that force them to compete harder for the public dollar and become more competitive? In other words, why not make them more accountable to US?”
– The GOP shot down the public option. The GOP “resistance” against Obama got us the ACA and put us in the position we are today.
“Why not offer dollar-for-dollar tax incentives to individuals who pay for their own care out of pocket? Why not offer incentives to doctors who do pro-bono work?”
– This is another way of saying you want government to pay for people’s healthcare and pay for doctors to give healthcare. I really don’t get why “tax incentives” are great but direct payments are not. The government is still out of the money.
I’m not sure where to even to begin in my reply to this article.
China is a nation of over 1.5 billion people that not too long ago was a poor, undeveloped country, that has over the last 40ish years made spectacular advances on almost all fronts. They turn out more engineers a year than the US and have been for years. But they still have a ways to go, in particular on the hygiene front. But there are many places in China where there is nothing to step in. You paint a lopsided picture of the country.
The fact that you were able to pay for all the costs of a Chinese adoptions tells me you of a certain socioeconomic status. Prior to the ACA 44 million Americans were without healthcare insurance as the healthcare tied to employment model has been failing for over 30 years and Walmart and McDonalds are not providing with these new economy jobs, healthcare benefits. There are PLENTY of people in the US, who have children with seizure disorders and other chronic conditions who are NOT getting access to the best children’s hospital where it is clean and sanitary. Have you visited Eastern Kentucky/Appalachia recently?
Your comments on socialism/communism, well most Americans, yourself included don’t know the difference, so it is easy to whip up fear by sprinkling your article with statements like you’ve made, ‘the goal of socialism is communism,’ well let’s get our guns and circle the wagons, single payer healthcare is the road to communism. You should be using your platform to educate not take advantage of their ignorance.
And your suggestions for improvements to the US healthcare system, well, it’s barely functional now, so complicated, frustrating, and you want to ADD more red tape, hurdles and paperwork, to administrative and accounting departments who are already drowning….really that’s the best capitalism can offer? We need to simplify not create more paperwork. Sorry there’s no tax incentive that’s going to encourage doctors to take indigent patients, have you seen how many refuse Medicaid?
Half of China is prospering, half is not. It is disingenuous to point to the half that has thrived with crony capitalist and claim the half that is barely surviving on farming small plots is doing as well.
I don’t know what America you’re talking about, but the health care for most businesses is pretty good. It is not capitalism, because it’s a clumsy system imposed by the government, but it’s pretty good. If you are trying to eliminate bureaucracy and paperwork, more government is the last thing you should want.
We have Medicaid. We have excellent medical care and dental care. I don’t know what you are referring to with a broken system. We live in a very rural part of the country and the income is below average; poverty level actually. But we get great care. My daughter lives in another state and her child with cancer (yes, on Medicaid) is getting top notch care. I have read story after story after story of people coming from Canada to the states for medical care because of the timely treatment.
I’m glad it’s working for you. Wait until you break a bone and have to wait 4 days to get it properly x-rayed.
I’ve seen the natural conclusion of what happens when only one buyer is purchasing gauze and morphine; when one source pays the doctors and nurses….” NO YOU HAVE NOT. UNLESS YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT BEING CHARGED $20.00 FOR A BANDAID ON YOUR LAST VISIT TO AN AMERICAN HOSPITAL. You’ve spent three weeks in rapidly changing communist country and now you’re an expert on single payer systems. NO, but your readers are clueless and so they believe this nonsense. There are many single payer systems, you should expand your horizons…try Australia, Japan, Portugal, Norway just for starters. And by the way, citizens in those countries have a very effective way of expressing their opinions if they don’t like how the healthcare system is being handled, it’s called VOTING.
Your article is arrogant, misleading and fear mongering. It adds no real value to the public debate on the crisis in the US healthcare system. You piggybacked your ignorant assessment of one country’s healthcare system after a three week visit, onto a serious viral outbreak in order to promote ‘capitalist’ solutions to a very broken system. Shame on you. And if you think Blackburn’s 27 page bill could ever rectify the US healthcare mess or even get passed the healthcare lobby, well you’re delusional.
I’ve been self paying for health care by choice since before Obama. Before Obama medical care was affordable. We are low income. After Obama medical care is very difficult to get at affordable prices. We recently increased our income ( Thank you, Trump) and looked into insurance and found that insurance is astronomical now. Can’t afford it. We have been screwed by Obama care.
Making healthcare more affordable by a few suggestions is a pipe dream. I do not ascribe to s single payer system but do condone a public option. There are differences and for what it is worth….sure the Chinese are not known for human rights … but I don’t think that is part of a socialist attribute. There are many in power here right now that do not care a wit about the citizenry either. What Americans want are choices and so called wonderful free enterprise choices are so costly…. there’s a problem. I suggest you re examine this and keep discussing.
The bottom line for me is that things are never done better when the government is in charge of everything.
Why don’t we just have regular old health care and the government pays and negotiates the bill. Corporations may have to pay more taxes but then again the costs for providing health insurance would be zero. There would no longer be money taken out of paychecks for health insurance. Though now money is taken out for Medicare. Insurance companies could insure for things like plastic surgery or catastrophic expenses say from an automobile accident via car insurance. Maybe gun owners should be required to carry insurance, could be one of those sorely needed “Well Regulations.”
Why don’t we place the amount of money companies spend on your health care into a health voucher which you spend as you please, shopping health care prices down. That voucher travels with you from job to job. You can save most of it in your youth when you are healthy, even invest it, building up the cash to pay for your old age. You should be able to share your voucher money with your immediate family for a health crisis and pass on your voucher cash to your heirs.
Stevengregg: I think you are, more or less, describing HSA accounts (on steroids; but HSA accounts nonetheless), aren’t you? Weird: Our company offers HSAs; few employees want to take that kind of responsibility.
Paul Butchart: Not sure what you mean by “regular old health care”; especially “regular old health care [where] the government pays and negotiates the bill.”
I once saw the hospital bill for when my older brother was born in 1953: $12.50. Total. That included a private room in a hospital for five days.
I believe it is BECAUSE the federal government has gotten in on the bidding war for medical care (either by tax incentives to companies that made health insurance an affordable alternative to wage hikes [when the government placed wage controls on wages back in WWII] . . . or by offering Medicaid, Medicare, and so on) . . . –It’s BECAUSE of federal meddling in the marketplace that prices have shot up so high. (It’s the same phenomenon we’ve seen with college tuition. When more money [tax-payer money] is chasing the same amount of goods [supposing colleges and universities are providing goods; and they are, in a way], the prices of those goods will go up. And so they have.)
But then you suggest: “Corporations may have to pay more taxes.” Okay. But corporations have to get that money from somewhere. So that means EITHER wages will be held down OR prices for the goods and services that the corporations provide will go up.
“. . . but then again the costs for providing health insurance would be zero.” Excuse me? In what universe do you live? Since when does anything truly cost nothing? There’s ALWAYS an expense. SOMEONE has to pay for whatever goods or services you receive. Maybe they won’t charge (or pay) MONEY. But they will pay with their time or with some other medium of exchange. (Maybe they will willingly VOLUNTEER to take a lower wage so as to reduce the expense to someone else. . . .)
“There would no longer be money taken out of paychecks for health insurance”: Ummm. I take it you mean to say, there would no longer be a direct deduction from one’s paycheck. You wouldn’t SEE the deduction. Your paycheck would no longer say, “You earned $200, but we have taken out $23 for health insurance [or whatever].”
As noted above, however, EITHER your pay would, of necessity, be held down, OR your costs for buying things will, of necessity, go up (proportionally to your income).
“TANSTAAFL,” as some economists like to say: “There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Lunch.”
The UK has a government run health care system with none of the problems outlined above.
The US has a two tier system where the wealthy benefit and the poor don’t.
You should check the links I posted above, the UK system is so badly broken they’re training nurses to do surgery.
My wife called my attention to your article, Regie. I appreciate your sharing your experience. I think Kathleen Corrigan Dalglish got CLOSE to noting perhaps the most significant item (that no one has pointed out). She wrote, “China is a nation . . . that not too long ago was a poor, undeveloped country.”
That’s an understatement!
I just did some rough data analysis.
Eighteen years ago, when you say you experienced China, China’s economy was about 1/8th as vibrant as it is today. (I.e., economic activity in China has nearly octupled.) Meanwhile, the economy in the U.S. has grown by about 40% (it was about 70% as large, 18 years ago, as it is today). Roughly.
Meanwhile, GDP per capita in China today is ~$US7,600, while our GDP per capita is ~US$54,600. Do the math and we find that China’s GDP *per capita* 18 years ago was ABOUT 1/40th of what the GDP per capita was in the US at that time.
Yow! When you have 40 times the financial resources of someone else–or even seven times the financial resources of someone else–you can provide a bunch of health services that the other person will be unable to enjoy. . . .
*******
Please understand: My comments, here, are not meant to argue one way or another in terms of political philosophy or practical recommendations for solution of the myriad problems people around the world (including in the US) face. But it is meant to provide at least a little bit of useful context for your stories of “my experience in China v my experience in the US.”
